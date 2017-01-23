NEWS

Grandson charged in fatal Southwest Philadelphia stabbing

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend.

29-year-old Derrik Dabney was charged Monday in the Saturday evening death of 70-year-old Geraldine McCoy.

Police say the victim's daughter returned to the home on the 7900 block of Caesar Place just after the crime.

She called police because she saw her son leaving and suspected something was wrong. Arriving officers found the victim dead in a second-floor bedroom.

She suffered multiple stabbing wounds.

Court documents indicate that he will be represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which couldn't be reached Monday evening.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
