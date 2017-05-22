Gunfire hits man sitting in car in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Gunfire erupted in a neighborhood in North Philadelphia, injuring one man.
Police say the shooting started before 12 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West York Street.
A man was shot while in the passenger seat of a car.
His girlfriend, who was driving, took off, racing him to Temple University Hospital.
Police say bullets also lodged in a house and a parked car.
The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene. So far there have been no arrests.
