Gunfire hits man sitting in car in North Philadelphia

Man shot multiple times in N. Philly: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on May 22, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Gunfire erupted in a neighborhood in North Philadelphia, injuring one man.

Police say the shooting started before 12 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West York Street.

A man was shot while in the passenger seat of a car.

His girlfriend, who was driving, took off, racing him to Temple University Hospital.

Police say bullets also lodged in a house and a parked car.

The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene. So far there have been no arrests.

