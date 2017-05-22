Gunfire hits man sitting in car in North Philadelphia

Gunfire erupted in a neighborhood in North Philadelphia, injuring one man.Police say the shooting started before 12 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West York Street.A man was shot while in the passenger seat of a car.His girlfriend, who was driving, took off, racing him to Temple University Hospital.Police say bullets also lodged in a house and a parked car.The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.The suspect fled the scene. So far there have been no arrests.----------