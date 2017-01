Philadelphia police are looking for the two gunmen who robbed a University City computer store.Surveillance cameras show the robbers walking into the University Micro Center on South 42nd Street back on January 13th.One of the men demanded money from the owner, while the other forced a customer to the back of the store.After grabbing $1,600 and a safe, the robbers left. No one was hurt.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.