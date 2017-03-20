The richest people in the world were named this week with the release of Forbes' World's Billionaires List.
The business magazine found 2,043 living billionaires, a jump of 13 percent from last year. The increase in the number of billionaires - up 233 since 2016 - marked the biggest gain in the 31 years Forbes has been tracking billionaires globally.
Here are the 10 richest people and their net worths, according to Forbes' annual list.
1. Bill Gates, $86 billion
2. Warren Buffett, $75.6 billion
3. Jeff Bezos, $72.8 billion
4. Amancio Ortega, $71.3 billion
5. Mark Zuckerberg, $56 billion
6. Carlos Slim Helu, $54.5 billion
7. Larry Ellison, $52.2 billion
8. Charles Koch, $48.3 billion
8. David Koch, $48.3 billion
10. Michael Bloomberg, $47.5 billion
