Herr's recalls two types of potato chips

NOTTINGHAM, Pa. --
Herrs Foods Inc. has announced a voluntary recall of some chipotle-flavored potato chips due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall covers Herr's smoked chipotle-flavored kettle cooked potato chips and Peddler's Pantry smoke-dried chipotle-flavored kettle cooked potato chips.

The company said the products were flavored with chipotle seasoning containing a secondary supplier's milk ingredient that may be contaminated.

No lab tests have confirmed salmonella but Herrs said they were being recalled "with an abundance of caution and adherence to strict quality standards."

The Herr's brand items were sold in 2.625 ounce packages with a "best buy" date of Nov. 13 through March 27 and in 8 ounce size dated Nov. 26 through April 24. The Peddler's Pantry item was sold in 2 ounce size and dated Dec. 25 through March 27.
