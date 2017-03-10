NEWS

High school hockey teams, fans brawl at Hatfield ice rink

A brawl at the Hatfield Ice Arena was caught on video. (WPVI)

COLMAR, Pa. (WPVI) --
A brawl broke out on the ice and in the stands during a high school hockey game at the Hatfield Ice Arena in Montgomery County, sending one person to the hospital.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. Thursday to the arena, located at 350 County Line Road in Hatfield Township.

Police say that during the Flyers Cup Class 2A quarterfinal hockey game between Central Bucks West High School and Ridley Ice Hockey a fight broke out on the ice.

Two Central Bucks West High School players reported being injured during the fight.

An incident at a Montgomery County community ice rink sent one person to the hospital.



One player was transported by paramedics to Abington Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Video of the incident obtained by Action News shows players on the ice trading punches, with people in the stands cheering them on.

Then the video pans to the top of the stands, where adults were engaged in an altercation.

CB West Ice Hockey released the following statement: "West defeats Ridley 7-1. West played well and hard and clean. It's unfortunate that we had to be part of the end of that game. We move on."

Hatfield Township Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have additional information or video recordings of the altercation are asked to contact police at 215-855-0903 or policetips@hatfield-township.org

