Hit-and-run driver crashes into Wilmington 7-Eleven

Delaware State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a 7-Eleven convenience store in Wilmington and then fled the scene.It happened around 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at the store on the 4800 block of Governor Printz Boulevard.Police say the driver was attempting to the park her vehicle in the lot, but continued forward and drove through the front of the store.Authorities say the vehicle struck the sales counter and caused significant damage to the business.The driver then reversed the vehicle.The vehicle was last seen fleeing in a southbound direction on Governor Printz Boulevard.Police say there was one passenger in the vehicle.No one inside the store was injured.Police say the striking vehicle may have a temporary Delaware registration. It should also have sustained heavy front end damage.Police are asking anyone who may have information in reference to this incident to contact Troop 1 at 302-761-6677.