Hollywood sign altered to read 'Hollyweed' in apparent New Year's Eve prank

Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers pose in front the altered Hollywood sign on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Alvin YJ Kim)

HOLLYWOOD --
Hollywood residents awoke Sunday morning to find the iconic Hollywood sign had been altered to read "HOLLYWeeD" in an apparent New Year's Eve prank.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division said the agency was aware of the vandalism and a unit was dispatched to Mount Lee to investigate.

The LAPD also notified the city's Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area near the sign.



Alvin Kim and two fellow hikers posed for a photo with the revised landmark in the background, which Kim described as "pretty cool."

Officials are continuing to investigate who was behind the prank.
