Homeless woman found suffering from hypothermia in West Philadelphia

The cold weather sent a homeless woman to the hospital suffering from hypothermia, authorities say. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The cold weather sent a homeless woman to the hospital suffering from hypothermia, authorities say.

Police say the woman, described as in her 50s, was found at 46th and Market streets in West Philadelphia.

They say she was shivering and delirious.

The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for care.

Philadelphia, along with many communities across the region, are under a Code Blue.

If you see a homeless person outside, call the outreach hotline at 215-232-1984 to get them help.

