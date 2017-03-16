NEWS

Huge five-alarm fire burns in downtown Raleigh

A huge five-alarm fire is burning in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. (WPVI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPVI) --
A huge five-alarm fire is burning in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

The fire happened at a building under construction on Thursday night.



The building is located 400 W. North Street. The fire may have spread to other buildings.



No one lives in the building, but it has apartment buildings on both sides. Firefighters did not immediately know whether any people inside those units were in any danger.


Fire officials told our sister station, ABC11, they were not aware of any injuries at this time.

Huge fire reported in downtown Raleigh.

