Human bones found near North Camden park

Police are investigating after human bones were found near a park in North Camden, New Jersey.The discovery was made Wednesday morning by a nearby property owner and his son in the area of Pyne Poynt Park.The prosecutor's office says the remains were found on the shoreline, and include the top of a skull, a skeletonized human leg, and other small bones.The prosecutor's office is working with local authorities to identify the bones that were found.Arrangements have been made to have the bones sent to the New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey State Anthropologist to be analyzed, the prosecutor's office said.Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Matthew Barber at (856) 225-5166, Camden County Police Detective Webb at (856) 757-7420, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org------