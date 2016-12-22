The I-76 ramp to I-295 in Bellmawr, New Jersey, has reopened after a serious accident involving a tractor trailer.It happened at 2:04 p.m. Thursday on the southbound I-76 ramp to I-295.Police say the driver of a GMC Envoy struck a tractor trailer at that location.The driver was taken to Cooper University Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.No other injuries were reported.The ramp was closed for hours, but has since reopened.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.