BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) --The I-76 ramp to I-295 in Bellmawr, New Jersey, has reopened after a serious accident involving a tractor trailer.
It happened at 2:04 p.m. Thursday on the southbound I-76 ramp to I-295.
Police say the driver of a GMC Envoy struck a tractor trailer at that location.
The driver was taken to Cooper University Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The ramp was closed for hours, but has since reopened.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.