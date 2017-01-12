NEWS

Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election

FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press
WASHINGTON --
The Justice Department's inspector general announced Thursday he will launch an investigation into the department and FBI's actions in the months leading up to the 2016 election, including whether department policies were properly followed by FBI Director James Comey.

Democrats have blamed Comey's handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and his late-October release of a letter about the case as among the reasons for her loss to Republican Donald Trump.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the investigation would look at whether department or FBI policies were followed in relation to Comey's actions in the case.

The review will examine Comey's news conference in July 2016 in which he said that the FBI would not recommend charges. During his announcement, Comey delivered an unusual public statement for an FBI chief by chastising Clinton and her aides as "extremely careless."

It will also review the two letters he sent to Congress about the case in the final days before the 2016 election. Clinton and her aides said the disclosure of "new" emails - found on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin - less than two weeks before Election Day hurt her in several battleground states.

Comey's action prompted outrage from Clinton and other Democrats who said it needlessly placed her under suspicion when the FBI didn't even know if the emails were relevant.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldFBICIAhillary clinton
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Body Recovered in Search for Missing Children at Baltimore House Fire
CIA Pick Vows No Return of US Torture Program
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
Justice Department, Baltimore Reach Consent Decree on Police Reforms
More News
Top Stories
6 kids presumed dead, 4 injured after Baltimore house fire
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
Man and teenager charged in Del. store owner's murder
Man killed while working on his car in West Oak Lane ID'd
Woman hospitalized, her 6 cats die in Overbrook house blaze
CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
Show More
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Colder Friday
Judge overturns finding against Gov. Chris Christie
Rollover crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Woman found living with decomposing remains of sister
Driver hits police car in NE Philly, suspected of DUI
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos