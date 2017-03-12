Irish pride, culture at Philly St. Patrick's Day Parade

It wouldn't be the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade without the bag pipes, beautiful Irish dancers, all kinds of bands and, of course, the loyal cheering fans in the crowd.The parade is one of the longest running in the country.More than 20,000 participants of all ages and sizes.No matter what you did, it was cold out Sunday.Some snuggled up together."What's warmer, the blanket or him?" asked Reporter Bob Brooks."The blanket," said Kara Goggin of West Deptford, New Jersey.Others just didn't want to be in it.While most people chose to brave the parade in the cold, we found some people inside on a trolley.Minus a few understandable frowns, the parade brings out a lot of joy in a lot of people.Parade Marshal Jim McGinley sums it up pretty well."America first, but we're very proud of where our families came from, and we want to promote that here, so we have a great cross-section of people here like construction workers, we have doctors, lawyers, nurses. We have a full facet here," said McGinley.Despite the cold, it could have been worse - freezing rain or snow - but all stayed dry.------