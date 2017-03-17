J.C. Penney closing local stores; includes King of Prussia

Pennsylvania:

J.C. Penney released the list of 138 stores set to close nationwide, which includes four in our area.Those stores are located in the following locations:King of Prussia MallWillow Grove Park MallPhiladelphia Mills MallRio Grande PlazaMost of the closures are set to occur in June, the company said, with the liquidation process set to begin at most stores on April 17.The company said some 5,000 positions will be impacted nationwide. Outplacement support services for those who are eligible will be provided.The retail store chain announced its intention to close 130 to 140 stores in late February.J.C. Penney said the closures came as it "aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping."------