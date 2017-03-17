NEWS

J.C. Penney closing local stores; includes King of Prussia

FILE - In this April 9, 2013 file photo, a customer leaves a JC Penney store in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
J.C. Penney released the list of 138 stores set to close nationwide, which includes four in our area.

Those stores are located in the following locations:
Pennsylvania:

King of Prussia Mall

Willow Grove Park Mall

Philadelphia Mills Mall

New Jersey:

Rio Grande Plaza
LINK: See the full list of store closures here

Most of the closures are set to occur in June, the company said, with the liquidation process set to begin at most stores on April 17.

The company said some 5,000 positions will be impacted nationwide. Outplacement support services for those who are eligible will be provided.

The retail store chain announced its intention to close 130 to 140 stores in late February.

J.C. Penney said the closures came as it "aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping."

------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldbusinessstore closing
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library
Man shot and dragged by minivan in Overbrook
DNA links suspected Detroit cop shooter to November murder of university officer, chief says
Secret Service laptop with Trump Tower floor plans, details on Clinton email probe stolen
More News
Top Stories
Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
2 homes go up in flames in Avalon, NJ
Citizens Bank says transaction delays fixed
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
Man shot and dragged by minivan in Overbrook
Show More
2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard
Massive fire erupts in downtown Raleigh, NC
Grieving families speak out as police hunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens
Freight train crashes into car in Tioga-Nicetown
AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos