Jeweler accused of fencing stolen goods

The owner of a store on Philadelphia's Jewelers' Row is now charged with fencing jewelry stolen from high-end homes in the suburbs.Prosecutors say Wasim Shazad used three storefronts he owned to buy and sell the stolen jewelry.They say he was the "fence" for a burglary ring, which targeted homes in Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware Counties.In one robbery, the thieves tied up a resident, threw a safe from a second-floor balcony, and made off with a half million dollars worth of goods.