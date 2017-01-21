NEWS

Jeweler accused of fencing stolen goods
The owner of a store on Philadelphia's Jewelers' Row is now charged with fencing jewelry stolen from high-end homes in the suburbs.

Prosecutors say Wasim Shazad used three storefronts he owned to buy and sell the stolen jewelry.

They say he was the "fence" for a burglary ring, which targeted homes in Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware Counties.

In one robbery, the thieves tied up a resident, threw a safe from a second-floor balcony, and made off with a half million dollars worth of goods.
