NEWS

Joe Biden elected chair of National Constitution Center

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden smiles in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

PHILADELPHIA --
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected chair of the board of trustees at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.



The center made the announcement Wednesday that Biden will succeed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whose term ended in January.

Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO of the center, says Biden's "love for the constitution, and passion for teaching all Americans about its enduring principles, have inspired people around the world."

Biden says he's honored to succeed former presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush at the head of such a "national treasure."

Biden will also be splitting his time between programs at the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania as part of his post-White House life.
Related Topics:
newsphilly newsjoe bidenCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
All-clear given in Aston, Pa. after police fail to find suspect
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet
Basement fire damages house in North Philadelphia
More News
Top Stories
All-clear given in Aston, Pa. after police fail to find suspect
PHOTOS: Philly fugitives wanted by U.S. Marshals
Police: Gunman fires outside Port Richmond nightclub
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: sources
Special Report: Rare eye disease causing teens to go blind
2 charged in Delaware marijuana bust
Anti-Muslim poster found taped up at Rutgers University
Show More
Officials: Trump knew Flynn misled WH weeks before ouster
Police: Woman kidnapped, forced to withdraw money
Fire damages old Rockdale Hotel in Lehigh County
Maple Shade man guilty in murder of 6-year-old Etan Patz
Autopsy: 7-year-old girl shot as many as 13 times
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
Hundreds of Comcast workers protest Trump travel ban
More Photos