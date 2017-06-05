Jurors in Bucks County are deliberating the fate of a man accused of having sexually assaulted six girls in the same family, fathering two children by one of them.Closing arguments were delivered Monday in the trial of 52-year-old Lee Donald Kaplan on numerous charges of rape and sexual assault.Police say the parents of the girls, Daniel and Sevilla Stolzfus, "gifted" the teen to Kaplan in exchange for his financial help.Deputy District Attorney Kate Kohler said the defendant created a world in which "child rape was the norm."Defense attorney Ryan Hyde said Kaplan was married to the oldest daughter in the family's eyes and never abused the younger girls.He said they lied, reversing initial statements denying abuse, to help their mother get out of jail.----------