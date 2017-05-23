Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1919602" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jurors watch video of DJ Creato: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at noon on April 26.

Jury deliberations have started in the murder trial of a New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.The panel got the case late Tuesday, shortly after defense and prosecution lawyers concluded their closing arguments.Defense lawyers told jurors that prosecutors failed to show 23-year-old David Creato was guilty. But prosecutors noted that Creato was the only person with Brendan Creato the night the boy disappeared. They say it wouldn't take much to smother a sleeping child.Creato maintains Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. The boy's body was found hours later in a creek.