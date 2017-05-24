NEWS

Jury deliberations underway in David Creato murder trial

Jury deliberations in Creato trial: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on May 24, 2017. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. --
Jury deliberations have begun in the murder trial of David Creato, the New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

Jurors only deliberated for a few minutes before the judge let them go for the day around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, but they are set to continue Wednesday morning.
Jury deliberations start in David Creato murder trial. Nora Muchanic reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 23, 2017.



The panel got the case late Tuesday, shortly after defense and prosecution lawyers concluded their closing arguments.
Defense lawyers told jurors that prosecutors failed to prove Creato, 23, was guilty.

But the prosecution reminded jurors that Creato had the motive, means and opportunity to kill his 3-year-old son Brendan in October of 2015.

"The defendant got out of his bed, went in the living room, and took Brendan's pillow, and he put it over his face while he was sleeping, and he held it there until Brendan died," said Asst. Prosecutor Christine Shah. "Smothering leaves little or no evidence behind."

Creato maintains Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home. The boy's body was found hours later in a creek.
"He is the only person on this entire Earth whose life is better without Brendan in it. He is not the victim in this case, he's the killer," said Shah.

Defense lawyer Richard Fuschino picked apart the prosecution's circumstantial case, saying the state did not prove how or where or when the toddler was killed, and that jurors cannot convict Creato because there's reasonable doubt about his guilt.

"It means not probably, not could have, not might have. It means you're sure about what happened and, ladies and gentlemen, at the end of this I suspect you have more questions than you have answers because you just can't be sure," Fuschino said.

Creato never took the stand, and Fuschino told jurors they can't hold that against him.

