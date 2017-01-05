Kid uses voice activated home assistant to order toys

It's the amazon order that's gone viral when a kid made the most of one of those new voice activated home assistants.Alexa promises to make life a little easier.You just tell it to order things on Amazon, and so it does.For 6-year-old Brooke Neitzel, the gadget made dollhouse dreams a reality.Just like that, 4 pounds of sugar cookies and a $170 dollhouse arrived at her Texas mom's doorstep.Megan Neitzel said, "Can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse? She immediately said Alexa, I love you. I said of course you do!"The Neitzels say they see this as a teachable moment.They have now activated parental controls on their Alexa.As well, Amazon says any "accidental" orders can be returned for free.