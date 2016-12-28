Authorities are on the scene of a large sinkhole which has swallowed up part of a street in Bethelehem, Pa.The hole was discovered sometime Wednesday morning near the intersection of Elm Street and Hamilton Avenue.Action News is told it is about six feet deep and 12 feet wide.Officials evacuated 13 people from several nearby homes when a strong natural gas smell was reported after the sinkhole opened.Utility crews have arrived on the scene and shut off gas to the area as a precaution.No injuries have been reported.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.