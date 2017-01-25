CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --A large sinkhole has opened up in a Montgomery County neighborhood, partially swallowing a pickup truck and prompting evacuations.
It happened early Wednesday morning on the 700 block of Brooke Road in Cheltenham Township.
Residents in the area tell Action News say the hole covers a large part of the road and extends to the foundation of a house.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Authorities have evacuated two neighboring homes.
Brooke Road has been closed between Chelten and Argyle.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
