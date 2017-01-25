EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1719797" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pick-up truck landed near the edge of a huge sinkhole in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania.

A large sinkhole has opened up in a Montgomery County neighborhood, partially swallowing a pickup truck and prompting evacuations.It happened early Wednesday morning on the 700 block of Brooke Road in Cheltenham Township.Residents in the area tell Action News say the hole covers a large part of the road and extends to the foundation of a house.There have been no reports of injuries.Authorities have evacuated two neighboring homes.Brooke Road has been closed between Chelten and Argyle.Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.