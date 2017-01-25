NEWS

Large sinkhole opens up in Cheltenham Township neighborhood

EMBED </>More News Videos

A pick-up truck landed near the edge of a huge sinkhole in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania.

By
CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A large sinkhole has opened up in a Montgomery County neighborhood, partially swallowing a pickup truck and prompting evacuations.

It happened early Wednesday morning on the 700 block of Brooke Road in Cheltenham Township.

Residents in the area tell Action News say the hole covers a large part of the road and extends to the foundation of a house.

There have been no reports of injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

A pick-up truck landed near the edge of a huge sinkhole in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania.



Authorities have evacuated two neighboring homes.

Brooke Road has been closed between Chelten and Argyle.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newssinkholepa. news
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Badlands National Park Climate Change Tweets Deleted
Argument ends in shooting in Parkside
Police: Gunmen steal from dying shooting victim
Police: Suspect shoots man, steals car in SW Philadelphia
More News
Top Stories
Road closures, restrictions for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Police: Gunmen steal from dying shooting victim
Police: Suspect shoots man, steals car in SW Philadelphia
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Show More
Truck carrying cars catches fire on NJ Turnpike
Censoring musical brings out Cherry Hill East students
Nor'easter leaves flooding, beach erosion at Jersey shore
PHOTOS: Local damage from the Nor'easter
Man shot by police in quiet Wilmington neighborhood
More News
Top Video
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
Censoring musical brings out Cherry Hill East students
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Milder Today
More Video