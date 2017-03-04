NEWS

Last Del. beach town without smoking ban may add one

The last community on the Delaware coast without a public beach smoking ban is considering enacting one. (WPVI)

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. --
The last community on the Delaware coast without a public beach smoking ban is considering enacting one.

Leaders in South Bethany are weighing an ordinance prohibiting tobacco, vapor and marijuana use on the beach and in beach access areas. The News Journal reports it will get a second reading March 10 and could be passed in April.

Council member Frank Weisgerber is sponsoring the measure. He says the fact that South Bethany was the last beach town to not have a smoking ban was a factor in considering the change.

Weisgerber also says the council regularly sends out a survey to the town's 1,400 property owners and results show 72 percent favor a ban.

