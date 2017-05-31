LeBron James' home in Brentwood, California was targeted by vandals, who spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate of the property, Los Angeles police said.The vandalism was reported around 6:45 a.m. PDT.The Los Angeles Police Department says the basketball star was not home at the time of the incident.By 9:30 a.m., the racial slur was covered up by property management, police said.The incident is technically being investigated as a hate crime, though the crime has yet to be classified as such.The LAPD's West L.A. Division is investigating the incident.James and the Cleveland Cavaliers will play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.