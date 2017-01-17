Lifelong Wilmington resident remembered as helpful to all

The family of a senior citizen shot and killed in Delaware over the weekend wants the public to know his story.

66-year-old Charles Mays, a lifelong Wilmington resident, was shot several times while driving near the 2200 block of Lamotte Street Saturday afternoon.He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.Mays' sister, who is a minister, says the recent outbreak of violence in Wilmington has been hard to comprehend."Why so much killing? And then when it touches home, why did it happen? Why would someone just want to take a life? And then it's almost like a life doesn't matter anymore," sister Patricia Mays-Miller said.Mays' niece tells Action News she has no idea who would want to hurt her uncle, describing him as a man who constantly went out of his way to help others."I had just said to him a couple of weeks ago 'do you work for Uber?' He said, 'Who's Uber?' I said, 'Uber is like Diamond Cab, because every time I talk to you, you're talking about you're running someone somewhere,' because that's just how he was," niece Shirl Robinson said.Mays' family says one of the last things he did on Saturday was drive to New Castle to help one of his nephews pay a power bill.If you have any information on his murder, contact Wilmington police.