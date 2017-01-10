NEWS

Christie to deliver state of the state for his final year

Click or tap the link in the article below to watch Christie's speech LIVE at 2 p.m.

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. --
Republican Gov. Chris Christie is touting his efforts to fight drug addiction as he will mark the start of his final year in office on Tuesday when he delivers his state of the state address to New Jersey lawmakers.

LIVE VIDEO: Watch Gov. Christie's final state of the state address

The details of Christie's speech, which will be his seventh annual address to New Jersey residents and the Democrat-led Legislature, have not been released, but his office in a statement highlighted the governor's work on addiction treatment, including the expected opening of a former prison as an inmate drug treatment facility this spring.

The speech comes at a time when it appears increasingly clear that Christie won't be leaving New Jersey for a role in the Republican administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The Republican governor, who ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign, has said he always planned to serve out his full term, which ends in 2018.

The speech also comes as the race to succeed the governor is getting underway, and as Christie's job approval ratings have hit record lows.

Christie has said he has more room to maneuver politically because he's term-limited and could lay out some initiatives in the address.

Since he returned to New Jersey from the campaign trail, Christie has focused on several issues, including school funding, economic development, particularly in Trenton, and drug addiction and treatment.

Christie has focused throughout his two terms on drug policy, expanding drug courts and signing measures including expansion in use of the overdose-prevention drug naloxone and a prescription monitoring program.

During the past year, the governor also has signed legislation to establish a $2 billion-per-year transportation trust fund, financed by a higher gas tax, which was offset by estate and sales tax cuts. Also, the governor's administration has taken financial control of Atlantic City, a result of legislation enabling Christie to help the struggling seaside resort town.
Related Topics:
newsn.j. newschris christieTrenton
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Winter Storms That Battered West Move East
Dylann Roof Tells Jury: 'I Still Feel Like I Had to Do It'
Orlando mourns deaths of 2 law enforcement officers
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
More News
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Police: Driver left boy on school bus to go shopping
Fire damages home in Paulsboro, N.J.
Wilmington store owner killed in shooting
900 NJ kids may need revaccination over refrigeration issue
Police: Robbers strike twice in Frankford; 2 victims assaulted
Man killed trying to stop a robbery in West Philadelphia
Show More
Police: Suspect breaks into 4 fast food restaurants in South Philly
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield on NJ Turnpike
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child welfare worker
Gunmen invade home of Chester County couple, 2 kids
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos