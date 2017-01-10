Republican Gov. Chris Christie is touting his efforts to fight drug addiction as he will mark the start of his final year in office on Tuesday when he delivers his state of the state address to New Jersey lawmakers.The details of Christie's speech, which will be his seventh annual address to New Jersey residents and the Democrat-led Legislature, have not been released, but his office in a statement highlighted the governor's work on addiction treatment, including the expected opening of a former prison as an inmate drug treatment facility this spring.The speech comes at a time when it appears increasingly clear that Christie won't be leaving New Jersey for a role in the Republican administration of President-elect Donald Trump.The Republican governor, who ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign, has said he always planned to serve out his full term, which ends in 2018.The speech also comes as the race to succeed the governor is getting underway, and as Christie's job approval ratings have hit record lows.Christie has said he has more room to maneuver politically because he's term-limited and could lay out some initiatives in the address.Since he returned to New Jersey from the campaign trail, Christie has focused on several issues, including school funding, economic development, particularly in Trenton, and drug addiction and treatment.Christie has focused throughout his two terms on drug policy, expanding drug courts and signing measures including expansion in use of the overdose-prevention drug naloxone and a prescription monitoring program.During the past year, the governor also has signed legislation to establish a $2 billion-per-year transportation trust fund, financed by a higher gas tax, which was offset by estate and sales tax cuts. Also, the governor's administration has taken financial control of Atlantic City, a result of legislation enabling Christie to help the struggling seaside resort town.