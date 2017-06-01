NEWS

LIVE: Trump to announce withdrawal from Paris climate accord

President Donald Trump is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump will announce a complete withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, according to a list of White House talking points distributed to Republican members of Congress and described to ABC News by a source close to the administration.

The administration asserts in the talking points that with $20 trillion in debt the U.S. cannot pay to subsidize other countries' energy needs, the source said.

The president will also argue the Paris agreement is a bad deal for Americans and that by pulling out he is keeping a campaign promise.

WATCH LIVE President Trump's speech:


