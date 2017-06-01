President Donald Trump will announce a complete withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, according to a list of White House talking points distributed to Republican members of Congress and described to ABC News by a source close to the administration.
The administration asserts in the talking points that with $20 trillion in debt the U.S. cannot pay to subsidize other countries' energy needs, the source said.
The president will also argue the Paris agreement is a bad deal for Americans and that by pulling out he is keeping a campaign promise.
WATCH LIVE President Trump's speech:
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldclimate changePresident Donald Trump
newsu.s. & worldclimate changePresident Donald Trump