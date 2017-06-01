President Donald Trump will announce a complete withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, according to a list of White House talking points distributed to Republican members of Congress and described to ABC News by a source close to the administration.The administration asserts in the talking points that with $20 trillion in debt the U.S. cannot pay to subsidize other countries' energy needs, the source said.The president will also argue the Paris agreement is a bad deal for Americans and that by pulling out he is keeping a campaign promise.----------