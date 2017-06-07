A young athlete in Townsend, New Castle County living with cystic fibrosis has been named the Boomer Esiason Foundation "2017 Co-Athlete of the Year."Fourteen-year-old Michael Davis received word of the decision on Wednesday.It was a tight race between Michael and another athlete, Avery Flatford. Therefore, the foundation decided that this year they would award two winners.Michael plays lacrosse and basketball, and runs half marathons.He's made his way into the national competition, and the honor roll, despite missing more than fifty days of school for hospital stays."I never let it stop me. If I have practice, I'll do a treatment before practice and go to practice, or sometimes before I run, I'll take my inhaler and then go run. So it's never stopped me," Michael said.The "Athlete of the Year" announcement sent to Michael reads in part:"Dear Michael,On behalf of Boomer and the entire Foundation, I would like to congratulate you on winning the team Boomer Athlete of the Year!Since the competition was so close between you and another candidate, we have decided to award two winners and are confident that both of you will continue to set the bar high and show the CF community how important exercise is to your health."Congratulations, Michael!----------