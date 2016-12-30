Locals who make year-end donations are winning for 2 reasons

If you donate at Goodwill and The Salvation Army by the end of the day Saturday you win in two ways.One: Like Hugo Campos, you'll feel good."I know there's times when I needed it, and so it's nice to kinda full circle it when you have it," said Campos of Fishtown.Two: You can write your donation off next tax season and save some money!All kinds of people were getting in on the last-minute donations Friday at the Goodwill donation center.The same goes for the trucks at the Salvation Army - they were packed.And they love it."We need it all, but mainly we need clothes. Clothing is one of the things we go through so fast and most people need," said Salvation Army Lt. Tammy Stewart."If you have old clothing that you know you have not worn in 6 months, donate it and it's all for a good cause," said Nadine Roberts, Goodwill.For some, and maybe this is you, it's hard to say goodbye to some of your sentimental belongings."It's a little sad, it's a little sad," said Linda Byrne of Manayunk.But just remember someone in need is getting a huge help from your good deed."It's for a good cause," said Byrne.The Salvation Army is open until 9 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.The Goodwill will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday.