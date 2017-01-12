Maid of Honor arrested after Florida wedding

A Florida bride says her maid of honor turned her dream day into a nightmare.Brian and Jennifer Butler say their wedding day was going smoothly until the maid of honor, Amanda Willis started drinking.They say Willis grabbed the best man's keys and tried to take off in his car, nearly hitting him.Guests wrestled Willis out of the car and then she got violent.Jennifer Jones-Butler, the bride said, "She went back inside. She grabbed up the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it."Robert Templeton, a wedding guest, said, "As soon as I turned around, she came up and cracked me upside of the face."When deputies arrived they say, Willis claimed to be having an asthma attack and started shaking like she was having a seizure.They took her to the hospital where she is accused of exposing herself to deputies and assaulting two EMT's.Willis is still in jail.