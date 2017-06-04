Man, 21, shot in face in Tioga-Nicetown

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of West Toronto Street.
Police say the victim was walking down the street when he was shot in the left side of the face and the shoulder.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital.
There is no word on a suspect.
