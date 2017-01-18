Man, 33, critical after shooting in Wilmington

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of North Rodney Street.Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man shot in the torso and legs.Medics treated him at the scene, then rushed him to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.Police say shell casings were found over a two-block area.They are working to determine who shot the man and why.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Wilmington Police Detective Jose Santana at 302-576-3972.