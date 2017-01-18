NEWS

Man, 33, critical after shooting in Wilmington
EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is critical after being shot multiple times in Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of North Rodney Street.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man shot in the torso and legs.

Medics treated him at the scene, then rushed him to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Police say shell casings were found over a two-block area.

They are working to determine who shot the man and why.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Wilmington Police Detective Jose Santana at 302-576-3972.
Related Topics:
newsshootingdel. newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's Cabinet Pick Supports Scrapping Obama's Arctic Drilling Ban
Nikki Haley: 'United Nations Could Benefit From a Fresh Set of Eyes'
Obama Leaves Mixed Legacy in Middle East 8 Years After Cairo Speech Gave Region Hope
Teen shot in hip, robbed of iPhone in Germantown
Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, over 100 dead
More News
Top Stories
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Metal debris crashes onto car, injures dog on I-676
Teen shot in hip, robbed of iPhone in Germantown
AccuWeather: A Damp Start to a Mild Day
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
Nigerian air force bombs refugee camp, over 100 dead
Police: Fugitive wanted in officer's fatal shooting captured
Show More
Texas police detective fatally shot during standoff
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
NJ woman gets lifesaving transplant after lawmakers step in
Board of Ethics issues unprecedented fine to DA Seth Williams
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
More News
Top Video
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Teen shot in hip, robbed of iPhone in Germantown
Temple renames communications school in honor of legend
More Video