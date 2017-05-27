NEWS

Man, 71, shot during robbery in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 71-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot during a robbery in West Philadelphia.

The encounter happened around midnight Friday on the 5500 block of Wyalusing Street.

Police say the suspect held up the man. When the victim resisted, the suspect shot him in the leg and hand.

The gunman ran away.

Paramedics took the victim to Penn Presbyterian, where at last report he was listed in stable condition.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsshootingphiladelphia newsrobberyWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Man found shot dead in car in Chester
Police cruiser collides with car in South Philadelphia
Trump team planning post-trip retool to address Russia fallout
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in Bristol hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Shower
Man found shot dead in car in Chester
Baby's death in SW Philadelphia deemed 'suspicious'
Police cruiser collides with car in South Philadelphia
Report: Russian Amb. said Kushner sought secret communications back channel
Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore
Show More
Man critical after being shot multiple times in Chester
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
FBI warned Trump Org of hacking attempt
AG: Burlco couple forced girl, 17, into prostitution
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
More Video