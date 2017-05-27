Man, 71, shot during robbery in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A 71-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot during a robbery in West Philadelphia.
The encounter happened around midnight Friday on the 5500 block of Wyalusing Street.
Police say the suspect held up the man. When the victim resisted, the suspect shot him in the leg and hand.
The gunman ran away.
Paramedics took the victim to Penn Presbyterian, where at last report he was listed in stable condition.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps