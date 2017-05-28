NEWS

Man and woman injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Wilmington are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured.

It happened near the intersection of 7th and Van Buren streets around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man was shot in the chest and legs, and a woman was shot in both her legs.

Both were rushed to Christiana Hospital where their conditions are unknown.

Investigators have not said why the two were shot.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsshootingWilmington
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Events around the Delaware Valley to celebrate Memorial Day
NKorea fires short-range ballistic missile off western Japan
Man shot seven times along Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park
Fire destroys home in Hunting Park
More News
Top Stories
Brother and sister murdered in Port Richmond
Man shot seven times along Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park
Strong odor of chlorine found in Millville, Cumberland, poses no danger
Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire
Events around the Delaware Valley to celebrate Memorial Day
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen in cemetery
Fire destroys home in Hunting Park
Show More
Shark named Mary Lee detected off New Jersey coast
Navy parachutist dies during demonstration over Hudson River
8 dead in shooting rampage in Mississippi
Man dies after Willingboro hit-and-run, vehicle found
Teen rescues baby from burning home in Overbrook
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos