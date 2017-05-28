Man and woman injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Police in Wilmington are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured.
It happened near the intersection of 7th and Van Buren streets around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a man was shot in the chest and legs, and a woman was shot in both her legs.
Both were rushed to Christiana Hospital where their conditions are unknown.
Investigators have not said why the two were shot.
