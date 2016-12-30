Man and woman shot in van in Hunting Park

Police say a man and a woman are on the mend after being shot inside a mini-van in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.It happened after 10 p.m. Thursday at Courtland and Boudinot streets.The two victims were sitting in the vehicle when someone approached them and opened fire on the passenger side.A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the back.Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital in stable conditionSo far, no arrests or word on a motive.