Man and woman shot in van in Hunting Park
Police say a man and a woman are on the mend after being shot inside a mini-van in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
It happened after 10 p.m. Thursday at Courtland and Boudinot streets.

The two victims were sitting in the vehicle when someone approached them and opened fire on the passenger side.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, and a 22-year-old woman was shot in the back.

Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital in stable condition

So far, no arrests or word on a motive.
