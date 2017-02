A Camden, Delaware man was arrested Saturday for his sixth driving under the influence offense.It happened around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Club Fitness at 650 Bay Road.Dover Police say they stopped a vehicle after observing that 54-year-old Rodney Caulk, who was behind the wheel, appeared to be impaired.Those officers administered tests to Caulk which led to his arrest.Caulk was sent to jail in default of $6,000 cash bond.------