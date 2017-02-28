NEWS

Man arrested in aunt's murder in Port Richmond home

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities now believe a Philadelphia woman found dead in her Port Richmond home Friday was shot and killed by her own nephew.

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his aunt in her Port Richmond home.

U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia Homicide Detectives took 26-year-old Andrew Cruttenden into custody around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North Colorado Street, Action News has learned.

Authorities say Cruttenden robbed and shot 57-year-old Virginia Cruttenden inside her home on the 3200 block of Mercer Street.

Neighbors say the victim's son found her lying unresponsive on the living room floor around 4 p.m. Friday.

"The son came home from work. He came running outside all upset, screaming and ranting and raging that someone had killed his 57-year-old mother," said Kevin, neighbor.

Virginia Cruttenden was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:20 p.m. Police say she had been shot in the head.

Reluctant to talk, Kevin chose not to show his face, but says he lives across the street from where the fatal bludgeoning took his neighbor's life.

A flood of cop cars and yellow tape swarmed the block Friday evening.

"She was suffering obvious trauma to her head. She was also laying in a pool of blood," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Homicide detectives quickly discovered the second floor of the victim's home had been ransacked. Family members reported several items, including various electronics, were missing.

They stood silently as the medical examiner removed their loved one's body.

Virginia Cruttenden was last seen alive Friday morning.

It's unclear of the exact time the deadly encounter occurred, or how long she had been dead before she was found.

"She didn't deserve this. She walked with a cane. Why would somebody want to hurt her?" said Kevin.

No weapon was recovered.
------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsbody foundhomicidehomicide investigationbeating death
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Houston police search for suspect 'potentially' linked to officers' shooting
Who Trump invited to his first joint address to Congress
AG Sessions: There's sense 'we're in danger' from crime
Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members
Man accused in fatal 2014 moviegoer shooting: 'It was his life or mine'
More News
Top Stories
Kenney proposes $225M Penn's Landing project over I-95
Festivities during NFL Draft in Philly announced
Police: Montco man caught recording inside school locker room
Trump set to make his 'biggest speech yet' in joint address to Congress
Divided Republicans await clarity from Trump on key issues
Volunteers being organized to clean up Jewish cemetery
Christie unveils $35.5B spending plan in final budget
Show More
Police: NJ gymnastics coach sent porn to girl, 13
2 Houston officers shot, taken to hospitals for treatment
11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama
2 sentenced for threatening violence at black child's party in Ga.
Police: Woman beaten, then left bound in Pa. home for 4 days
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Karen Rogers: My mom's struggle with Alzheimer's
Volunteers being organized to clean up Jewish cemetery
Dogs shot by police in Fairmount Park
More Video