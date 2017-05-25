NEWS

Man arrested in Lancaster Co. school bus hit-and-run crash

James Irvin III

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Pennsylvania have arrested a man they say drove a car involved in a hit-and-run crash with a school bus that injured more than a dozen people. One first grader was ejected from the bus and seriously injured.

Forty-six-year-old James Irvin III was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to the May 17 crash.

Irvin's driver's license was suspended in 2004.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch raw video from school bus accident in Lancaster County, Pa. that sent more than a dozen students to an area hospital.



Police say he tried to pass two tractor trailers but hit one of their escort vehicles. That vehicle then sideswiped the oncoming bus, which tipped over after hitting one of the tractor trailers.

The bus was transporting 14 Lancaster Mennonite students from Chester County.



Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman says the 6-year-old boy who was ejected is improving but remains hospitalized.

A message seeking comment from Irvin wasn't immediately returned Thursday. No attorney information is available.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsschool bus accident
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware leaves 1 dead
Suspect charged after standoff at CVS store in Delco
Possible hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video
Trump has 'no comment' on alleged 'body-slamming' of reporter
8 arrests in bombing investigation are 'significant,' UK police say
More News
Top Stories
Helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware leaves 1 dead
Propane leak in Gloucester County prompts evacuations
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
Possible hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video
Suspect charged after standoff at CVS store in Delco
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Periods of Rain Today and Tonight
Trump vows to crackdown on leaks, chastises NATO
Show More
Man dead after being shot 6 times in Olney
Officials vote to ban smoking on Wildwood boardwalk
NTSB: Jet that crashed near Teterboro was late turning
Police: Bartender arrested for selling drugs in Radnor
Burglary reported at Penn Charter School in East Falls
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos