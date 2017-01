Philadelphia police and the SWAT team unit are on the scene of a barricade situation in the Port Richmond section.A shelter in place is in effect at nearby Webster Elementary as a precaution.Police say a man who may be armed has barricaded himself inside a building along the 3600 block of Frankford Avenue.They say the man is possibly a suspect in a triple shooting.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.