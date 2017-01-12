NEWS

Man bit by possibly rabid coyote on popular New Jersey trail

MORRISTOWN, N.J --
Police say a 66-year-old man was attacked by possibly rabid coyotes while walking his two dogs on New Jersey's popular Columbia Trail.

NJ.com reports the unidentified victim was walking the trail in Washington Township, Morris County with his sister, another person and a total of six beagles when the coyote attacked one of the dogs Wednesday morning.

Detective Paul Williams, of the Morris County Park Police Department, says the coyote bit the Belvidere man on his back, buttocks and right calf when he attempted to intervene.

The victim was able to fight off the coyote with a stick before two park police officers euthanized the animal.

Williams says the animal has been sent to the state Department of Environmental Protection for rabies testing.

The victim's injuries were relatively minor.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
