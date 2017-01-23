Man bites ear off another man during argument about Trump

Police say a man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh because of his thoughts on President Donald Trump.The 30-year-old victim, Marcos Ortiz, was bitten at his apartment at around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the city's East Liberty neighborhood after a verbal argument turned physical. He ran to a gas station for help.According to Ortiz, his roommate bit-off part of his ear, twisted his finger until it felt like it broke, and threatened to kill him. It was not because of anything Ortiz did, he says, but because his roommate feared President Trump was going to try to send him back to Mexico.The victim's ear was recovered by police in the apartment. Police say he was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in stable condition.Police say they know who bit the man's ear and are searching for him. They wouldn't give his name.