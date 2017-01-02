Man charged for allegedly tipping server with Valium pill

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --Here's a tip: Don't give a prescription painkiller as a gratuity.
The alleged gesture led to trouble for a patron of an eastern Pennsylvania casino on Thursday.
State police say the man at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem tipped a server with a Valium pill.
The Morning Call reports David Carnevale of Caldwell, New Jersey, faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. A working phone number for Carnevale could not be found.
