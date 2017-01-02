NEWS

Man charged for allegedly tipping server with Valium pill

Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015, in Bethlehem, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --
Here's a tip: Don't give a prescription painkiller as a gratuity.

The alleged gesture led to trouble for a patron of an eastern Pennsylvania casino on Thursday.

State police say the man at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem tipped a server with a Valium pill.

The Morning Call reports David Carnevale of Caldwell, New Jersey, faces a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was released on his own recognizance.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6. A working phone number for Carnevale could not be found.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com
