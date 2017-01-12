NEWS

Man charged with sexual assault of child in Montgomery County

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Montgomery County authorities have charged a Limerick Township man in connection with numerous sexual assaults against a child over a four-year period.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bryan Monica was arrested last week after a seven-hour standoff with township police.

Authorities allege Monica has sexually assaulted the victim multiple times over a four-year period. The assaults began when the victim was 9 years old.

The victim told a school counselor, who then alerted township police.

Authorities say Monica drove to the victim's house on Jan. 5, parked in front of the house and remained in the car for seven hours, threatening to kill himself with a semi-automatic handgun until surrendering to police.

Police have charged Monica with felony rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and related offenses. He is being held on $500,000 bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newssexual assaultstandoffLimerick Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Amazon Pulls Flag Doormats After Complaints From India
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Trump at Odds With Intel Chief on Substance of Discussion About Russia Report
Japanese PM Becomes 1st National Leader to Visit Philippine President
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
More News
Top Stories
Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
6 children killed in Baltimore house fire
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to get new refueling tankers
Shapiro, to be sworn in as AG next week, announces top aides
Show More
Trump's Pentagon pick cruises toward likely confirmation
Investigation into Justice, FBI actions before election
Police: Delco man stole SUV with baby in back seat
Attempted luring reported in Levittown
Man and teenager charged in Del. store owner's murder
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos