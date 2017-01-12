Montgomery County authorities have charged a Limerick Township man in connection with numerous sexual assaults against a child over a four-year period.Twenty-nine-year-old Bryan Monica was arrested last week after a seven-hour standoff with township police.Authorities allege Monica has sexually assaulted the victim multiple times over a four-year period. The assaults began when the victim was 9 years old.The victim told a school counselor, who then alerted township police.Authorities say Monica drove to the victim's house on Jan. 5, parked in front of the house and remained in the car for seven hours, threatening to kill himself with a semi-automatic handgun until surrendering to police.Police have charged Monica with felony rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and related offenses. He is being held on $500,000 bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.