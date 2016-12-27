Barbara is Jamero?s grandma. LaMyer is Jamero?s daughter. He spoke with Action News on Tuesday.

For one family in South Jersey, every passing moment their fears grow worse and worse.Two of their family members, 71-year-old Barbara Briley and her great granddaughter 5-year-old LaMyer Briley, have been missing since Christmas Eve.The two left their home in Mays Landing Saturday morning headed to see family in North Carolina.The last time they were heard from or seen was at an Exxon in Ruther Glen, Virginia."I was at work Christmas Eve and I got this phone call from my mom talking about 'we can't find your grandma or the baby,'" Jamero Briley of Mays Landing told Action News Tuesday.Barbara is Jamero's grandmother. LaMyer is Jamero's daughter."It's hard for me, trying so hard not to cry," Briley said.He says he has no idea what happened.Briley says his uncle spoke to his grandmother over the phone when she stopped in Virginia. She said she was lost.Now, he's trying to remain hopeful."Maybe she went towards the mountains and she got stuck, the car broke down, and she can't get to us," Briley said.Our sister station in North Carolina was able to speak with the Exxon employee who saw them last."I physically spent time with her and helped her to get to her destination and she didn't make it," gas station employee Joanna Strange said.Via Skype, Barbara Briley's niece, Ginger Bittle, says this doesn't make sense. Bittle said her 71-year-old aunt made this exact drive often."She made this drive every year, sometimes two or three times a year," Bittle said.She too is holding onto hope this is all going to work out."I kept looking out the door last night. My twin sister asked 'why do you keep looking?' I was waiting for her to pull up into that driveway. It's going to happen," Bittle said.Barbara Briley was driving a silver Toyota RAV 4 with New Jersey plate is C80- ELSThe family in Mays Landing is headed to Virginia to see if they could find their missing loved ones.