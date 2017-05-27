NEWS

Man critical after being shot multiple times in Chester

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Chester, Delaware County.

The shooting happened Friday night on the 1100 block of Smithers Street.

The victim, said to be in his 20s, sustained several gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was taken by paramedics to Crozer Chester Medical Center where he was rushed into surgery.

The shooter got away, and is still on the run.

So far, no word on a motive for the shooting.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsshootingChester
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Man, 71, shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
Man found shot dead in car in Chester
Police cruiser collides with car in South Philadelphia
Trump team planning post-trip retool to address Russia fallout
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in Bristol hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Shower
Man found shot dead in car in Chester
Baby's death in SW Philadelphia deemed 'suspicious'
Man, 71, shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
Police cruiser collides with car in South Philadelphia
Report: Russian Amb. said Kushner sought secret communications back channel
Show More
Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
FBI warned Trump Org of hacking attempt
AG: Burlco couple forced girl, 17, into prostitution
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
More Video