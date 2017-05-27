Man critical after being shot multiple times in Chester

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Chester, Delaware County.The shooting happened Friday night on the 1100 block of Smithers Street.The victim, said to be in his 20s, sustained several gunshot wounds to his torso.He was taken by paramedics to Crozer Chester Medical Center where he was rushed into surgery.The shooter got away, and is still on the run.So far, no word on a motive for the shooting.----------