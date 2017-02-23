Man critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Kensington

A 43-year-old man is critical after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Kensington section.The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East Clearfield Street.Police say the victim was struck by a car, which did not stop."This 43-year-old male was just feet away from his property. He lives on the corner of Emerald and Clearfield, right across the variety store he had just came from. Neighbors describe him as a real nice guy," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.The man was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital with head trauma and suffering from two broken legs.Police are looking for a white male driving a silver four-door vehicle with a sunroof and a shattered windshield.The car was last seen traveling eastbound on Clearfield Street.------