Man critical after shooting in Tioga-Nicetown

A 52-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot by a camouflaged gunman in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on the 3900 block of North Bouvier Street.The victim was shot multiple times.He was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery.Police believe the shooting was in retaliation for an earlier fight involving the victim's family."We are getting information from several witnesses that the 52-year old victim [and] family members of his were involved in an earlier fight in the neighborhood," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police are looking at surveillance video in the area to help identify the gunman.