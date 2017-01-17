Man dies after being shot in Wilmington

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Wilmington.It happened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 7th and Market streets.Police arrived to find a 21-year-old man shot multiple times.He was treated on the scene by medics and rushed to Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Action News is told bullets shattered the windows of several nearby businesses.Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire and who was responsible.