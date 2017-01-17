NEWS

Man dies after being shot in Wilmington
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Wilmington just after the city announced a new crime-fighting plan. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Wilmington.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at 7th and Market streets.

Police arrived to find a 21-year-old man shot multiple times.

He was treated on the scene by medics and rushed to Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Action News is told bullets shattered the windows of several nearby businesses.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire and who was responsible.
